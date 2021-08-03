MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna called on a biker crew of curvy women from New Orleans to strut in her sexy, lacy lingerie for the latest Savage x Fenty campaign. The Caramel Curves crew is known for riding out on their motorcycles and dropping jaws throughout the city thanks to their sexy outfits, high heels, elaborate hairstyles and overall fierce personas. When Rih laid her eyes on them, she knew they would be perfect stars for the ad.

“The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” Rihanna told VOGUE.

For the ad, the Caramel Curves crew, which was founded in 2005 by Nakosha “Coco” Smith and Shanika “Tru” Beatty, were photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis mounted on their motorcycles draped in their signature heels and fishnet and lacy pieces that show off their curves and voluptuous figures.

“It is just looking fab all the time,” Smith also told VOGUE about their style. “We are always blinging and glistening. Anything sequins, rhinestones— we’re going to wear it.”

Smith praised the Savage x Fenty collection for being made with consideration of all the curves on a full-figured woman.

“You could tell that they put a lot of thought into making it for plus-sized women because that’s what’s hard to find: lingerie that fits good on a plus-sized woman,” Smith added. “They definitely knew where to put material at, and where none was needed.”

The “Kiss It Better” singer was already familiar with Smith before she booked Caramel Curves due to Smith being on an episode of Bridezillas.

“I did a little short video to send to Rihanna the day that we filmed [the campaign]. The lady was like, ‘Ri knows you,’” says Smith. “‘Were you on a reality show or something?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I was on Bridezillas!’”

Watch the ad below.