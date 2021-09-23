MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the last couple of days, Rihanna has been dishing about what we can expect from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, what her favorite lingerie pieces in the new collection are, and as a treat, what we can expect from her new music… whenever that drops.

At last night’s New York premiere screening of the annual lingerie fashion show, RiRi told Entertainment Tonight that while she decided to perform in this year’s event, “It’s not easy in a corset!”

“I had to make it work!” she explained with a laugh. “But it’s my way of just being part of my show. Maybe I won’t do it every single time, but I like to be in there a little bit.”

MADAMENOIRE reported the lineup of confirmed stars, who have performed in the pre-recorded show, include Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah.

According to the “Love On The Brain” singer, while the Savage X Fenty team used to reach out to celebrities to see if they wanted to rock the stage, that wasn’t the case this time around.

“They’re calling us now, and it feels so great that it has that credibility and that people value the stage,” Rihanna said of the change and the show’s growth. “People even pull out from other shows to be a part of it.”

“If we keep pushing ourselves and challenging our show year after year, I feel like we could really do wonders,” she added.

Viewers will also see Erykah Badu, Alek Wek, Jojo T. Gibbs, Precious Lee, The Symone, and Thuso Mbedu make special appearances in this year’s lingerie focused extravaganza.

Now if you’re wondering what exactly RiRi performed in the show, considering that she hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Anti, we’re still not sure.

The singer did give us details on what we can expect from her new music during an interview at Tuesday night’s Los Angeles screening of the Savage X Fenty Show’s third installment.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” Rihanna told the Associated Press on Sept. 21. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

The outlet reports that the star was “blushing” as she shared her favorite lingerie pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

“The cat suits, the crotchless,” RiRi said regarding her top picks from the line, before adding, “All the bras that make my boobies sit up, because, you know, I’m 33 now. They’re not where they used to be. I’m just looking forward to actually seeing my pieces on the talent, seeing it on so many different body shapes and silhouettes, because that’s what brings the pieces to life.”

Watch the Savage X Fenty show via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 24.

