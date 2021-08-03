MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is not pleased with the blogs, specifically the ones about Black music and culture. On Twitter, the “Body” rapper let it be known that she feels Black blogs do not have her back.

“Black ran blogs talk the most s*** abt me … but protect black women tho,” she wrote on August 1.

She then added, “Like don’t post me and gaslight… weirdo.”

Coi Leray agreed with Meg’s point and chimed in when she retweeted her post and wrote “This. Is. The. Tweet.”

It’s speculated that her tweets stem from the media coverage of her accusations against Tory Lanez, whom she came forward to accuse of shooting her in her foot last year. When she first spoke out about that traumatic night, there was a cancel campaign started to end Tory Lanez’s career and a call to protect and believe Black women. These cries have appeared to have died down and while Lanez’s is trying to keep his career thriving, the advocacy has quieted.

The most recent development in the case were the reports that her team was outraged that Lanez possibly violated the order of protection she has against him while they performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in July. After Megan Thee Stallion performed, her former friend and collaborator Da Baby took the stage and later brought out Lanez. The Houston native previously blasted Da Baby for not having her back after he retweeted a status that alluded to him being a ally of Lanez.

In October of 2020, a judge ordered the “Most High” rapper to stay at least 100 yards away from her. The Miami Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the possible violation.

Lanez could be sentenced up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Last year, he pled not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.