It was only a couple of months ago that singer-turned-actor Tyrese vowed he was going to get his wife back after the two announced their divorce. Back in the December, when news of their split first became public, Tyrese was very clear that he wanted to reconcile with Samantha Lee, his ex and mother of his child.

In an eight-minute video, complete with a song, Tyrese said, “I’m not too proud to admit I lost my best friend and I’m lonely. I don’t care about this house on the hill. I just want my baby back here.”

Later, he shared on Instagram that Black families were under attack and he hoped Samantha left the door open for God to work a miracle.

But just under four months later, Tyrese is singing a different song. Not only has he seemed to move on from Samantha.

Last month, he debuted his new girlfriend, Zelie Timothy. Since then, the both of them have been doing quite a bit in terms of showing off their budding romance. We’ve seen them making out online, seen more than a couple of dates. Timothy refers to Tyrese as her king. And now, apparently, the two have taken their relationship to new levels of intimacy and they want us all to know about that as well.

Tyrese and Timothy recently appeared on Instagram to let the world know that the singer helps her with her grooming practices…as in shaving her hair down there: her pubes.

In the video Timothy is recording, her legs are lifted, near Tyrese’s head as he explains the steps in how he plans to remove her hair.

“Put the creamer on first, mix it with some oil.”

Timothy captioned the video, “I will never ever let go of my King. But does your man shave you though? [eye roll emoji].”

Later, as a bit of an explanation, Timothy wrote, “I get sugar waxed guys LOL I love waxing…But I also have a man that loves to shave me. [smiley face emoji] I don’t get any razor bumps. My coochie is okay LOL. Thanks for wondering if it’s ok [crying laughing emoji]”

Now, don’t get us wrong. The action of a man shaving his girlfriend, wife or significant other is really not an issue. People have done stranger things in relationships. Still one question remains: why?!

Why do they feel the need to share this tidbit about their relationship, online?

Why is sis already calling him a king after a few-months-time?

And what are y’all trying to prove by showing us this?

The more we’ve gotten to know Tyrese through social media, the more homeboy has proved to be a strange bird. And by the looks of this particular video, there seem to be no depths to his oddness.

