One survey found that potentially over 80 percent of women groom or remove their pubic hair. The study found that many do this because it’s what their sexual partner prefers, and that younger women (ages 18 to 24) are more likely than older women to groom down there. According to market research, the global waxing industry is skyrocketing and will continue to grow rapidly for the next five years. The research shows that 90 percent of waxers are women, but men partake in this grooming routine, too. The laser hair removal industry has been growing quite fast as well, as seen on a chart reported here (you’ll notice a dip in 2020 when spas and salons had to shut down for the pandemic). Then there is sugaring aka sugar waxing, which seems like a new trend, but has actually been around for centuries – it’s just re-gaining steam now. Whether you want to invest in a sugaring franchise or go hairless yourself, take note of the hair removal industry because one thing is for certain: it doesn’t look like society is moving back towards full bushes, any time soon.

The many options for hair removal can be a bit overwhelming. If you have decided you’re done with razers, you might be dizzy figuring out which new hair removal process is right for you – both for your body and your budget. So we break down the pros and cons of sugaring versus waxing versus laser hair removal, here.

Sugaring

The materials and process

If you try to use the gentlest of products on your body, as well as stick to products that are easy on the environment, then you may like sugaring. The sugaring solution is made simply with a mixture of sugar, lemon juice, and water. It’s so natural, you could even eat it (though you may not want to do that after it’s been rolled over your skin). It doesn’t require any strips or popsicle sticks the way waxing does, making it easier on the environment. Your sugaring specialist will rub this solution (which is warm, but not hot like wax) on your skin in the opposite direction of the hair growth, and then remove it in the direction of the hair growth. This specific process is meant to eliminate the risk of hair breakage.