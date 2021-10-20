MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish and Lala Anthony will be starring in a new adult animated series about the stoner life titled The Freak Brothers. The show is based on Gilbert Shelton’s “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers” comic that was popular in the 1960s.

According to a statement, The Freak Brothers “chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.” Haddish will voice the crew’s “sardonic cat” named Kitty while Anthony will be the voice of Gretchen, an idealistic social-advocate lawyer. The animated series will be airing on Tubi, a free FOX streaming service.

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to THE FREAK BROTHERS, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi said in the news release. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

Alongside Haddish and Anthony, others stars lending their voice to the series are Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, John Goodman, Andrea Savage and ScHoolboy Q.

Haddish has been involved in adult animation before. She voiced Tuca Toucan in the Netflix series Tuca & Bertie, which only aired for one season.

Shelton’s “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” was quite popular in its heyday. Over 45 million copies of the comic has been sold and it comes in 16 languages.

The first two inaugural episodes will air on Sunday, Nov 14. The season finale will air on Dec. 26.