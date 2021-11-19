MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this year, Brandy’s 19-year-old daughter Sy’rai Smith recently revealed her weight loss via social media and went viral. She recently visited The Real to discuss what inspired her to change her lifestyle and drop the pounds.

“I had a lot of health issues when I was at the size that I was,” Smith told Adrienne Bailon Haughton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. “My mom was with me through everything. She saw me go through a lot. And I just decided to really take my health seriously. So I changed my mindset, changed my mentality and I knew that being in the size or the body that I was in I knew my life wasn’t going to be as long.”

Smith even shared that she thought that Brandy may have been embarrassed of her because of her size.

“Sometimes it was a little bit difficult because seeing my mom dress a certain way or wear certain things, or when she was on the carpet or anything like that, it was kind of difficult because I was like, ‘Why am I not that way? Why am I not that size?, Why was I made the way I was made?’,” she said. “And sometimes I would feel a little sad or feel like she was embarrassed of me.”

She added that social media put a lot of pressure on her to lose weight but she always reminded herself to not set unrealistic standards for herself.