Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Is All Grown Up And Gorgeous And We Feel Old As Hell

Remember when singer Brandy was supposedly engaged to Robert “Big Bert” Smith and very pregnant with daughter Sy’rai, and the whole thing was documented on her MTV show Brandy: Special Delivery? Yeah, that was way back in 2002. With that being said, we’ve literally watched Brandy’s daughter since birth, so people were quite shook when the singer shared a picture of her baby girl looking all grown up over the weekend. Sy’rai Iman Smith is now 17 years old and a striking blend of her famous mother and producer father, looking like quite the burgeoning young woman.

“My beautiful daughter @syraismith,” the “Full Moon” singer wrote on Instagram. “Brightest light in my life. Angel no disguise ♥️ #17.”

Fans were taken aback by how much she has grown up, remarking that they all felt super old now that the young lady they saw from birth is not so little anymore.

“She’s still suppose to be 6 lol,” one person commented. “I remember when you were in labor with her. She’s beautiful.”

“She’s gorgeous,” said another. “I remember watching your series when you were pregnant and now look at her!!!”

Yep, Sy’rai certainly isn’t the teeny little girl we remember who has always been by her mother’s side. She is a fierce young lady. She is also capable of speaking up proudly for herself. In 2018 she shared an eloquent statement to encourage other young girls her age about loving the skin she’s in despite what anyone might think about it.

“I’m bigger than most kids,” she said. “I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside you can be so ugly. And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change. Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are. That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”

