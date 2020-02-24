Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Is All Grown Up And Gorgeous And We Feel Old As Hell
Remember when singer Brandy was supposedly engaged to Robert “Big Bert” Smith and very pregnant with daughter Sy’rai, and the whole thing was documented on her MTV show Brandy: Special Delivery? Yeah, that was way back in 2002. With that being said, we’ve literally watched Brandy’s daughter since birth, so people were quite shook when the singer shared a picture of her baby girl looking all grown up over the weekend. Sy’rai Iman Smith is now 17 years old and a striking blend of her famous mother and producer father, looking like quite the burgeoning young woman.
“My beautiful daughter @syraismith,” the “Full Moon” singer wrote on Instagram. “Brightest light in my life. Angel no disguise ♥️ #17.”
Fans were taken aback by how much she has grown up, remarking that they all felt super old now that the young lady they saw from birth is not so little anymore.
“She’s still suppose to be 6 lol,” one person commented. “I remember when you were in labor with her. She’s beautiful.”
“She’s gorgeous,” said another. “I remember watching your series when you were pregnant and now look at her!!!”
Yep, Sy’rai certainly isn’t the teeny little girl we remember who has always been by her mother’s side. She is a fierce young lady. She is also capable of speaking up proudly for herself. In 2018 she shared an eloquent statement to encourage other young girls her age about loving the skin she’s in despite what anyone might think about it.
“I’m bigger than most kids,” she said. “I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside you can be so ugly. And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change. Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are. That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”
Seriously though, where did the time go? Because it certainly feels like it was just yesterday that she was a tot in her mom’s arms. Hit the flip to check out old photos of Sy’rai, as well as recent ones to show you, baby girl is all grown up:
Look at her in her little Mary Jane shoes and frilly socks! While she looks a lot like her father, when she was young we thought she was her mother’s twin. So teeny at this time and so cute! We also see you, Brandy! Mother and daughter were styling and profiling together.
Brandy has always been open about the importance of having a friendship with her daughter.
“A lot of mothers feel like they’re the mom first, with that authority,” she said. “But for me, I’m a friend first. I believe that just being there for my daughter as a friend more than ‘I’m in charge…’ causes her to be more open with me as a person.”
“I know I’ll probably get flack for being a friend first, but it really works,” she added. “[Sy’rai]’s really honest with me. I’m just teaching her how to trust herself. I tell her all the time that my life is not your life — you have your own life.”
“At the end of the day we’re going to be friends,” she added. “When she grows up, it’ll be about that friendship that we’ll have. She’ll come to me for any problems that she has.”
“My daughter has really turned everything into me being the greatest version of myself. I strive every day to be the greatest version of myself because of her existence,” she’s said in the past. “I don’t think I would be here today if my daughter didn’t come into my life when I was 23. She made me see what was real and what was not. I am so thankful for her life. And I’m so equipped to be everything she needs me to be for her life because she’s done so much for mine. I’m just gonna keep going and going and keep showing her to never give up on herself.”
“I love being a mother because having a child inspires you to be a better ‘you.’ The hardest thing about being a mother is that you realize you aren’t perfect and you’ll make mistakes. But you do the best you can,” she said. “I teach Sy’rai to always be who you are. Sometimes you can lose yourself if you don’t have a strong foundation, so I talk to her about knowing who she is.”
“Your children can be around you all day, but if you don’t spend quality time with them and you don’t pay attention to them and talk to them and listen to them, it doesn’t matter that they’re just around you,” she said about spending quality time with her beautiful daughter.
Brandy’s daughter comes first, so she’s said in the past that she doesn’t care to bring any ol’ guy she may be getting to know around Sy’rai.
“My daughter hasn’t seen me with anybody in five years,” she said. “I’m very, very selective when it comes to that because I want to make sure that it’s real. I don’t want her to see me with just anybody because she means everything to me.”
“Being a mother has completely turned me into an example. You can’t be a hypocrite,” she said. “You can’t teach your children anything if you’re not doing it yourself. I lead by what I do. I remember what it was like to be a child. Mixing those two things together means you can get a great relationship with your children. You can help them to be strong and help guide them.”
“I’m going to let people know that it’s cool to have a child and be young and still be a good mom,” she has said about the world watching her raise a child young. “It’s really tough, but I’m doing it. It may not be the best in someone else’s eyes, but it’s the best I can do.”