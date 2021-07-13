MadameNoire Featured Video

Sy’rai Smith, daughter of singer Brandy and former record producer Robert Anthony Smith, recently announced to the world she’s back.

Her return to the scene came complete with a new look.

In a TIk Tok video, Sy’rai, 19, shared photos of herself over the years with the last one showcasing a noticeable change in her weight.

The Tik Tok video doesn’t detail how long it may have taken Sy’rai to lose the weight or how she may have gone about it.

She simply captioned it with two words, “I’M BACK” and the hashtag #foryou.

The Tik Tok was soundtracked with Nicki Minaj’s “Did It On Em” featuring Nick’s lyrics, “He’s hurting inside cuz he sh*tted on me and finally got sh*tted on. Imagine that.”

Ray J, Sy’rai’s uncle, hopped in the comment section with words of encouragement. ““my niece – so beautiful!!”

Her mother followed suit saying, “Nobody truly knows what she’s been through. So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

It may be hard to believe that Sy’rai is 19-years-old after many of us watched Brandy Special Delivery, a four-episode docuseries on MTV, featuring the last weeks of Brandy’s pregnancy.

Sy’rai celebrated a birthday this past June. To commemorate the occasion, Brandy shared an Instagram post: “ I love you more than I can express. I am grateful to be your Mommy and so blessed to watch you grow into a beautiful 19 year old. You have such a promising future ahead of you and I will be right by your side. ”

Sy’rai, who is following in her mother and father’s footsteps by pursing music, has been active on Tik Tok since January 2020.

As an makeup and style influencer , she’s amassed over 300,000 followers. She also shares plenty of content featuring her superstar singing mother, including dance videos which are pretty adorable.