Having sex while pregnant can be seen as taboo but Jeannie Mai Jenkins is letting us know that there’s no shame in the pregnancy sex game.

On the latest episode of Hello Hunnay With Jeannie Mai, the mother-to-be spoke about she and her husband Jeezy’s sex life has changed during her pregnancy. During her chat with author and intimacy educator Shan Boodram, she said that the bedroom wasn’t that hot during her first trimester because it was such an “emotional rollercoaster.”

“Sex wasn’t great then because I was in my head a lot,” she said.” I didn’t have a [sex] drive because I was too concerned about my feelings.”

The Real host that once the second trimester hit, her sex drive re-appeared.

“The party is on,” she told Boodram with an ear-to-ear smile. “It’s back and poppin’! The back is cracking! Everything is good in that department. I love it.”

She went on to dish about her favorite position.

“One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play. Like, he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts,” she said. “I credit him. I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there. You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly’? But making it all — like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something beautiful about that.”

Boodram and Mai Jenkins went on to discuss other ways to enjoy pregnancy sex into the third trimester. Mai Jenkins brought up concerns about doing certain positions that she thought would harm the baby. Boodram reassured her that she wasn’t going to squish the baby and that pregnancy sex is all about comfort.

“For sex to be good you can’t be thinking about ‘Am I harming the baby’?’,” Boodram said.

Watch their chat below.