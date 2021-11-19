MadameNoire Featured Video

Vice President Kamala Harris will be taking over as President Joe Biden undergoes a medical procedure. Harris will become the first woman to have presidential power, CNN reported. While Biden is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy, Harris will temporarily fulfill the presidential role. No word on when Biden will be having the colonoscopy done.

Biden arrived to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Nov. 19 for a routine physical and a written report regarding the results will be released in the afternoon.

It’s protocol for the Vice President to step up when the President is under anesthesia.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Donald Trump refused to undergo anesthesia while he was in office because he refused to transfer presidential power to then Vice President Mike Pence. Stephanie Grisham, who served as press secretary while he was in office, revealed in her book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, that “as with COVID, he was too wrapped up in his own ego and his own delusions about his invincibility” to follow the routine that was put in place by the 25th amendment.

Former President Barack Obama never underwent anesthesia during his presidency and only had a screening for colorectal cancer.