During Trump’s big rally in Georgia on Sept. 25, the former president made a statement that many would never have imagined they’d hear come from the hardcore republican’s mouth. Trump said in front of a sea of supporters that former Georgia House of Representatives member Stacey Abrams would make a better governor for the Peach State than its current governor Brian Kemp.

According to CNN, it appears as though Trump’s recent support of the voting rights activist comes after Kemp failed to support Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election. Kemp chose to remain constitutional as the republican leader desperately tried to reverse America’s unanimous decision to oust him from his presential seat for Biden.

Trump called the governor “disastrous” and repeatedly told fans Abrams would be preferable for the job. The Nobel Peace Prize nominee hasn’t officially announced whether she’ll be running for governor in Georgia’s 2022 race, but he certainly makes a good point. Abrams would be a great candidate for the position. The former majority leader has a hefty resume underneath her belt that includes her Fair Fight Action organization. The initiative helped to fight back against widespread voter suppression during her race in the 2018 gubernatorial election and in the 2020 presidential election after Biden narrowly won Georgia’s vote. Abrams cemented her name in history books as the first African American female Democrat to become a nominee that year.

Recently the steadfast politician has announced the relaunch of her Civics for the Culture educational series. For the first season, the 8-part series will help to educate young voters of color on election rules, the process of implementing bills into law, and the roles of elected officials at different levels of government among other topics.

The exciting series launched last year and invited a number of leading voices to spearhead the campaign including Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, and more.

During the 2020 election, the initiative helped to activate young voters in communities all across the country by providing them with voting deadlines and numbers to call with questions or concerns about the voting process in their area. You can watch the first episode of the new series on “Preclearance” down below.



