MADAMENOIRE got the chance to hear from one of the latest brands to shake things up in the beauty industry, Fifth & Root. The brand’s chief integration officer and general manager Ginger Mollo gave us the inside scoop on why its CBD-infused skincare is formulated with “terpenes” — a unique ingredient that’s generally good for all skin types.

“Terpenes are the aromatic oils that give plants their unique scents and impart protective properties essential to a plant’s survival,” Molo told MN. “There are thousands of different terpenes, each with its own particular aroma and flavor composition. When broken down, essential oils are basically made up of many individual terpenes, which are the chief compounds.”

In nature, terpenes are found in many common plants and fruits like lavender, lemons, oranges, pine needles, chamomile.

In addition to providing a sense of aromatherapy, Mollo shared that terpenes are a great skincare ingredient because they help boost the effectiveness of other products already in your routine.

“Terpenes drive the benefits of other plant compounds in our formulas and enhance the skin’s penetration of products,” Mollo explained. “They’re also known to have super powerful and positive effects on our physical body, mental health, and emotional well-being, including brain health, cancer-fighting abilities, and mood-enhancing effects that support high-vibe living.”

Although there are many different types of terpenes featured in the Fifth & Root products — all of which the brand claims are high quality and sourced with the help of its sister company Abstrax Tech — Mollo gave MN a brief rundown of the three main terpenes Fifth & Root uses.

D-limonene (also known as the energizer): “Commonly found in citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges, this terpene helps with giving your mood a sunny boost and is and said to help relieve depression and anxiety*. This terpene can also act as a ‘penetration enhancer’ to help other terpenes absorb into the skin. Think of this one as the swiss army knife of terpenes.”

Bisabolol (also know as the soother): “Gentle and sweet, bisabolol has powerfully soothing and nurturing properties. Found in chamomile flowers, it’ll serve as a best friend to stressed-out skin. As another bonus, its floral and sweet aroma profile will help promote relaxation .”

Linalool (also known as the chiller): “For those looking for a chill pill, linalool may be your answer! This is the most prominent terpene in lavender, although it’s also found in citrus fruits, mint, cinnamon, and birch. It’s very commonly used in aromatherapy since it offers a calming, relaxing sensation to the body and mind*.

MN particularly fell in love with the brand’s cleanser, face mask, and facial oil. Scroll some of Fifth & Root’s terpene-filled skincare products below.

Karmic Cleanser ($29) is an easy-to-use and travel-friendly product with a powder-to-foam formula that’s designed to “purify, brighten, and gently exfoliate” your skin. Its base of French green clay is boosted by a blend of fruit enzymes, CBD, ground hemp, and crushed jade, all to help you “draw out impurities and digest dead skin cells” without having to worry about your skin getting dried out or feeling stripped.

To use, pour out a small amount of the powder onto your palm and mix it with water to create the cleansing foam before applying it onto your face. Depending on how much liquid you use, you’ll be in control of how much physical exfoliation your face will receive.

Uniquely, this product is described as a “gemstone-infused clay mask.”

Great for those with “stressed skin,” Moonlight ($46) is packed with CBD, cucumber, kaolin clay, turmeric, terpenes, and prickly pear to balance your skin’s oils. It also combats redness, irritation, and smooths out fine lines.

Overall, MN recommends it as a good staple mask to keep in your rotation of skincare items when your complexion needs a boost.

The mask’s name was inspired by the moonstone in its formula — which the brand claims is “said to absorb negativity for good vibes only.”

High Glow ($48) is a face oil that can be used on its own, or as a booster when drops of it are mixed into other products.

Featuring a combination of various terpenes, antioxidants, CDB, ashwagandha, and passionflower, the ingredients of this product come together to “undo the skin-damaging effects of urban living.” It also rids your complexion of dullness, treats dryness, and gives your skin a healthy glow without having you look greasy all day.

In addition to the blend of seven “nourishing oils” that make up its base, it contains bakuchiol — which is “a partial terpene with antioxidant, soothing, and bacteria-fighting properties that’s been shown in clinical studies to have retinol-like functionality and is similar the the latter in its ability to improve photoaging (wrinkles and hyperpigmentation) but with less irritation.”

Essentially, it’s great for cell turnover and will result in radiant and youthful-looking skin.

Unlike the majority of CBD supplements on the market — which are supposed to be taken for relaxation, often before bedtime — Drops of Sunshine ($68) won’t have you feeling sleepy or slowed day throughout the day.

Described as an “energizing wellness tincture,” the product is packed with full-spectrum hemp extracts, turmeric, ashwagandha, and of course terpenes to “support the skin from the inside-out against urban stress,” which the brand detailed can be at the root of issues like skin sensitivity, discomfort, and dullness.

If you’re new to the CBD supplement game or are interested in trying it out, this one feels mild and is great for those who want an extra dose of calm throughout their day.

Described as “velvety, buttery and beyond therapeutic,” Salvation ($48) is a CBD and terpene-infused body balm that puts stressed and achy bodies “in a more meditative state.”

Notably, it relies on the “centuries-old properties” of St. John’s Wort, calendula, arnica, and cannabinoids to calm and soften your skin as it melts away your stress.