Keri Hilson Dragged For Saying Twitter Violated Donald Trump’s First Amendment Right

Due to using Twitter to spread misleading information about the 2020, Donald Trump’s Twitter and Facebook have been permanently deleted. One person that took issue with this is singer Keri Hilson. The “Turnin’ Me On” singer posted a message on Instagram saying that if Trump can be so easily censored, we should all be concerned.

This may be funny but it is a little dangerous too. Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders… our freedom of speech being taken from us slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the “free world” can be removed, imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read, ‘false information detected and propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies being the only thing we see.

Trump being banned isn’t about him being deprived a First Amendment right. It’s about him posting information that is false and misleading that had the potential to incite a riot. Hilson didn’t see what happened at the Capitol in Washington D.C last week? We all have the responsibility to use social media platforms in an ethical, safe and respectful way and Trump didn’t do so. When we all sign up to use these platforms, we agree to abide by their rules and if we don’t they can surely censor us.

After using her freedom of speech right to post this nonsense, Black Twitter proceeded to drag her.