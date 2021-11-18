MadameNoire Featured Video

Hazel-E has had enough of people hating on what she’s done with her body when it comes to plastic surgery. The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, born Arica Tiffany Adams, bluntly stated that her decision to get several procedures done in order to put herself “back together” following the birth of her daughter last year has nothing to do with the amount of self-love she has.

“Somebody said I don’t love myself…” Hazel stated in a post shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week. “No. I do love mysel a lot. I just haven’t been able to accept these changes my post-baby body did. Surgery of no kind is ever easy. But when you need it, you do it. If your muscles were not attached to you body and your organs were flapping in the wind I’m sure you’d consider fixing it.”

“The liposuction was definitely optional but my tummy tuck was necessary,” the reality TV star added. “I could barely walk. Hence why I let b–ches hold my child. Haven’t been on a red carpet since 2018. Having a child at almost 40 was risky AF. But I did it and [I’ve] just been trying to put myself back together since. The staph infection I got was clearly at the hands of others. I would never knowingly put myself in danger for vanity so cut it with the narrative.”

“2014 Hazel is not 2021 Arica and that’s on periodt,” she wrote, finishing off the post.

Hazel and her husband Devon Waller welcomed their daughter Ava Dior in June 2020.

Earlier this year in April, the former L&HHH star shared on social media that she felt lots of “mom guilt” after traveling abroad to undergo a mommy makeover and suffering complications.

Hazel explained that she was in a lot of pain due to the complications she suffered and that she had to get her breast implants removed and undergo a blood transfusion.

“I wouldn’t be around for Ava anymore,” the star said through tears in one of the posts she shared as she thought about the possibility of not being able to be around for her daughter because of her severe complications. “I had to have the mommy makeover, then my makeover didn’t work so now I don’t have any boobs anymore — so you guys can’t f-king make fun of me anymore. This is what it is, you know?”

With all the societal pressures put on women after giving birth, like the toxicity of snapback culture, Hazel’s journey to get used to her post-pregnancy body and find ways to be comfortable in her own skin isn’t an unrelatable experience.

All of us deserve some compassion when it comes to what we choose to do with our bodies. Hazel undergoing surgeries in an attempt to help put herself “back together” shouldn’t make that any less so.

