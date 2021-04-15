MadameNoire Featured Video

In an update on her road to recovery following a mommy makeover she’d gotten done in Turkey that resulted in her hospitalized with complications, Hazel-E is now back in the United States and reflecting on her experience. In a new Instagram Stories post, the star noted why the whole experience left her with “mom guilt.”

“I just wanted my old body back,” the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum said in her latest update. Explaining the ups and downs her self-acceptance has gone through even pre-dating her pregnancy, and mentioning her daughter at the end, she continued, “To embrace motherhood you have to love every new flaw that comes with it. Gut, nipples pointing to the ground, fatigue, backaches. This was the first thing I had tried to do for [myself] since before I was pregnant. I have some mom guilt that is ripping my heart apart. I was tryna have my baby be internationally known. I wanted her to be well-traveled before 1.”

If you didn’t know, Hazel-E’s latest update comes just weeks after she posted a series of videos from a hospital bed where she’d then-recently been transferred following a mommy makeover she’d gone to get done in Instanbul, Turkey that frighteningly left her with severe pain and complications.

“I’ve been trying to push through… I couldn’t,” she said through tears in the first of the clips from that original update. Explaining how the medical professionals at the hospital she’d previously been at had no other alternative but to remove her breast implants, she continued, “They had to take my boobs. Now I just got to a new hospital because I’m getting a blood transfusion.” According to her, the risk of leaving her breast implants in could’ve made her condition “even worse” had they not been taken out.

“I wouldn’t be around for Ava anymore,” she said still crying as she thought of the possibility of not being able to be around for her daughter, Ava Dior, that was born last year with husband Devon Waller. “I had to have the mommy makeover, then my makeover didn’t work so now I don’t have any boobs anymore — so you guys can’t f-king make fun of me anymore. This is what it is, you know?”

“Maybe at a different time, like when my body has a chance to heal from my tummy tuck…” she pondered on the thought of getting her breasts eventually fixed — before adding through more tears, “Look, like I have no more boobs, they’re gone — it just is what it is, that’s the update.”

“Good plastic surgeons won’t let you do stuff that’s not good for you,” the reality TV personality said to those watching the Live. As she explained, the doctor at the facility she was then at showed her the utmost kindness. “He didn’t want me to be sick with Ava,” Hazel-E said of him.

Even though she’s back now, the star had noted then that it would be a while before she’d be able to return to America. Poignantly, the TV personality warned her viewers of the dangers of going abroad to get plastic surgery. She said towards the end of the Live, “I don’t know — don’t go to Mexico and get boobs, I guess. Because I did it in like 2015 and it caught up with me in 2021.”

All things considered, we hope the star makes a full recovery.