Celebrity Makeup Artist Claims Hazel E Won’t Pay Her For Services Because She “Liked” A Video Of Masika; Hazel Responds

Hazel E is being accused of holding a check owed to her makeup artist because they made the decision to like a picture of her former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast mate Masika Kalysha, whom she’s had a volatile relationship with.

If you ever tuned into Love and Hip Hollywood, the earlier seasons that is, then you know that the reality personalities have a very intense feud. Things have been so heated between the two that they’ve physically fought. So when she was made aware of the fact that the MUA liked Masika’s photo, one from a recent sit-down gone left between them, she was not happy.

The artist, Bridgette Comier-Reese, posted a screenshot of messages between herself and Hazel, with the Marriage Bootcamp star sharing an image of Bridgette’s name above one of Masika’s videos as someone who “liked” it. Hazel tells her, “You just tried me” and “Go ask Masika for it,” in reference to payment for services rendered.

The women may have had a back and forth after this because Hazel’s fiance De’Von Waller and her best friend began sending messages in a threatening tone. Waller called the MUA a “hoe,” and said “You got your a– fired cause you’re a air head and a unprofessional makeup artist.” He also said, “It’s not a threat it’s a PROMISE hoe you know how we get down don’t PLAY ya self.”

The MUA seemingly went ahead and filed a police report on Monday against both Hazel (born Arica Adams) and De’Von for theft of services and terroristic threats.

“I have audio video and pics ….this lady gone pay me for my time and service,” the MUA said on Instagram. “She mad bc I liked Masika’s pic wtf…. pay me please ma’am. We both gone see each other in court.”

The initial video of Masika that the MUA liked, which created all this confusion, was this:

That could possibly have been interpreted as a dig against Hazel, as it recently came out that she and Masika had another physical altercation while trying to film a special for the Zeus Network. Police were called and Masika was seen in the back of an ambulance. The look that she has in the above photo is from that TV project gone left.

Hazel, however, is responding to the MUA, claiming Bridgette asked to do her makeup for free promo and that it was Zeus said they would pay her in 30 days after sending a W-9. She said after only a few days, Bridgette started reaching out concerned about payment. Hazel also claims she cut ties with the MUA while on set of the Zeus production, and because of that, she “began contacting my enemy immediately after,” referring to Masika. She said Bridgette ended up giving out her address, and that she allegedly “had her sister threaten my daughter Ava as you can see saying she knows where she sleeps and is calling cps on me.”

An entire mess this is, to the point that we don’t know who to believe. It doesn’t seem that things will be rectified in a peaceful manner, so it sounds like a court date is in order.