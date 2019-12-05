“Love And Hip Hop” Star Hazel E. Announces Pregnancy
Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel E. is going through some life changes. After announcing her engagement to model and tv personality Devon Waller on October 6.
View this post on Instagram
I must be fucccinnnn dreaming!!!!!!!!!!! OMG baby! Yes yes yes @devonwallerofficial ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jimmyxboi I know you #thestreetsjewler but damn big hommie you out did yourself!!! 10🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕on my finger! WTF #DoneRizzle #ShoutOutJimmyfortheDrip #Houston I’m forever grateful for you helping me center myself and focus on my heart & helping me embrace real, true love, without 0 intentions. I’m finna pass out…this can’t be life 😍 Future Hubby – #ItJustUs ❤️🔒👰🏽🤵🏽 10.6.19 – I’m finna be a whole wife‼️ #GodIsGood all the time. 🙏🏽
Then today, just two months later, she shared that the couple are expecting a bundle of joy next year. Hazel posted a video of herself and Waller at an ultrasound appointment.
View this post on Instagram
He put that lil 👼🏽 in my ultrasound. I’m so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial . We went half & made it thru the first trimester! (I wasn’t gone hide it from y’all forever, just wanted to make sure we secured the 👶🏽) 🙌🏽 #2020Baby #omgimfinnabeawholemom & a Wife #GodAnsweredAllMyPrayers 🙏🏽
Hazel announced that she’s progressed past her first trimester and has decided to share the news with the public. Several blogs reported that Hazel was expecting a child.
While today was the first time she shared the news, several pictures on her Instagram over the past few months have led people to assume that the rumors were true.
Congratulations to Hazel and Devon. We’re wishing her a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.
Check out the photos that led people to believe Hazel was expecting on the following pages.