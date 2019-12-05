“Love And Hip Hop” Star Hazel E. Announces Pregnancy

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel E. is going through some life changes. After announcing her engagement to model and tv personality Devon Waller on October 6.

Then today, just two months later, she shared that the couple are expecting a bundle of joy next year. Hazel posted a video of herself and Waller at an ultrasound appointment.

Hazel announced that she’s progressed past her first trimester and has decided to share the news with the public. Several blogs reported that Hazel was expecting a child.

While today was the first time she shared the news, several pictures on her Instagram over the past few months have led people to assume that the rumors were true.

Congratulations to Hazel and Devon. We’re wishing her a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.

Check out the photos that led people to believe Hazel was expecting on the following pages.