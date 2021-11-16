MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Kim’s new cannabis line, “Aphrodisiac,” will launch in California in early 2022.

Born Kimberly Denise Jones, the hip-hop icon’s cannabis flower and lifestyle brand is a partnership between Lil Kim and Superbad Inc., a fellow cannabis brand, and CampNova, an online cannabis distribution platform.

In a recent interview, the rapper shared that she’s already set her sights on expanding the brand from California to Michigan, New Jersey and hopefully her home state of New York.

“I’ve actually been working on this for about two and a half to three years,” Lil Kim told Forbes. “This is something that didn’t just come overnight. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s the way of the world.”

When asked about how her partnership with Superbad Inc. came together, Lil Kim said, “They are, in my opinion, the best. I’ve come across a few companies, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is really a match made in heaven.’ I mean look at the name — Superbad Inc., that’s me all day. I’m the First Lady Bad Girl.”

Carlos Dew, Superbad Inc.’s founder, detailed that both Lil Kim and the company were focused on the best time to launch — especially from a logistical standpoint — to ensure consumers get the best quality cannabis. Moreover, Dew explained that the ethos behind Aphrodisiac is all about being authentic to Lil Kim’s icon status, her global reach, and her high standards.

“I am confident knowing that, we at Vertical Companies are one of the largest licensed indoor grows in California,” Dew highlighted. “We have 1,800 grow lights and 7 acres of indoor grow. Our state-of-the-art facility is able to precisely control key aspects of the growing and cultivation process: wind simulation, temperature control, humidity control, and specialized grow lighting.”

“Everything will be custom to Kim’s preferences on genetics, and strains,” Dew added.

The cannabis and lifestyle brand will be “rolled out in phases” next year and include clothing as well as weed products, according to Lil Kim. As a way to connect with her fans, the rapper noted that Aphrodisiac truly aims to be a reflection of her personal style and affinity towards all things fashionable.

“I can tell you this much. Whoever’s a Lil’ Kim fan, they’re going to be extremely happy. Extremely happy,” she promised.

“I’m a hustler by nature, right? I’m from Brooklyn, so we hustle,” Lil Kim said. “I equate the game all the time to how I came up in the streets. It’s different, but it’s not, it’s the same. I’ve always been the type of person who will try it out. I test my product. I tested this and I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is that gas.'”

