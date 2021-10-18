MadameNoire Featured Video

The “Queen Bee” Lil’ Kim is making some serious money moves in her career and she said she’s been receiving a little bit of help from someone unexpected.

During an interview on Complex’s “Hiking With Rappers,” the New York hip-hip icon revealed that Nick Cannon was helping her to manage her career. The 47-year-old star shared that Cannon has been pushing her to venture into the world of acting.

“I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon… people don’t even know, like he’s one of my best friends,” she told the host King Keraun during their Hike along the Los Angeles trails. “We’ve been best friends for years … And we just shot a movie called Miracle Across 125th Street. I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies.”

“It’s part of my next level,” she added. “Nick is convincing me. You know he’s my manager?” she asked Keraun, to which he replied, “I did not know that. Your manager has like 20 kids,” he joked.

Play

In addition to making her film debut, the “Crush on You” rapper is gearing up to release her forthcoming memoir “The Queen Bee” on Nov. 2, REVOLT reported. Hachette Books will help to publish the exciting story that will detail the ups and downs of the female MC’s extraordinary career in hip-hop. According to a statement released by the publishing house, the book is a complete “page-turner” filled with stories about the rapper’s “complicated high-profile relationships and the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity,” while “challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight.”

The book will also detail her 2005 prison sentence. The Grammy-award-winning rapper was slammed with one year and one day in prison for lying about a shooting that occurred outside a Manhattan radio station that year. Kim was also hit with a $50,000 fine for lying in federal grand jury court to protect one of her friends involved in the incident, Billboard noted.

Will you be reading Lil’ Kim’s memoir when it releases? Sound off down below.

RELATED CONTENT: Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent For Trolling Her Leprechaun Gif: ‘This One Ain’t It Bro’