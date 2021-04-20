MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though 4/20 might spark visions in your mind of hippy-dippy, young smokers getting high for fun, in recent years it’s also become an important day of awareness as those in and out of the cannabis industry call attention to the many people of color who’ve been disproportionately targeted and arrested for marijuana-related crimes. This is especially so since as of now weed has become legalized in 18 states across the United States and decriminalized in 31.

All things considered, even if partaking in the countless benefits the plant can offer isn’t your “thing,” weed consumption is on the rise and its industry is booming. Down below, read up on some of the Black women making an impact in the cannabis industry and the businesses they’ve started that are helping them do it.

Kadijah Adams, Cannabis Expert and Industry Mogul

Adams has been a full-time entrepreneur since 1997 when she built her first business from the ground up as a single mother. Over the span of her career in the cannabis industry, her website highlights that she’s founded The Green Street Academy, “an online educational platform that teaches the basics of investing in the marijuana industry,” in addition to inspiringly being a co-author of The Minority Report, “an annual marketing analysis of Minority-owned companies in the cannabis and hemp industries.”