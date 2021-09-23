It’s no secret that Black and Brown communities have been historically disproportionately affected by the legal system’s relentless attack on cannabis that now seems disturbingly senseless as more and more states legalize marijuana. A report done by the American Civil Liberties Union shows that Black people are 3.73 times more likely to be arrested on a marijuana charge than whites individuals, and that most arrests aren’t of drug lords or dealers – they’re of civilians carrying small amounts of cannabis. There are Black people sitting in prison for years for carrying a substance that’s being increasingly legalized – sometimes in the very state where they were incarcerated.

To say the Black community hasn’t felt as welcomed or as eager to enter the cannabis industry as other groups is a massive understatement. It’s also tragic, since this industry appears to be one that will continue to grow and be very lucrative. The Black community deserves a platform and the chance to innovate in the space. But hesitancy to do so is understandable, given the history. That’s why those who do embark on a journey to work in the marijuana industry are so impressive and necessary. Today, we shine the spotlight on a few Black women who are making moves in the cannabis industry.

Hope Wiseman

Hope Wiseman is the youngest Black woman in America to own a dispensary. The 29-year-old’s dispensary Mary and Main is located in Prince George’s Country, Maryland, and is meant to be more than just a place to buy cannabis. Wiseman works hard to make sure it’s also a place where people can learn about the plant, as well as understand how the legal system’s persecution of cannabis users has disproportionately impacted minority communities. Wiseman started her company with several family members, many of which have extensive medical backgrounds. Wiseman has been a true pioneer in many ways – overcoming the fact that the cannabis industry is male-dominated and white-dominated, and the simple reality that women struggle to get capital for any sort of business more than other groups, according to Tech Crunch.