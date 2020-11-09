Madamenoire Featured Video

Following the 2020 presidential race being called in Joe Biden’s favor on Saturday, there were an incredible number of people celebrating the news, taking to social media as well as the streets. Aside from rejoicing over the idea of Donald Trump getting the boot from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January, many were also toasting the reality that the next vice president of the United States is a woman in Kamala Harris, and a Black woman at that. Rapper Lil Kim joined masses of women in sharing her excitement over the Biden/Harris ticket’s success. She did so, though, after her fans pointed out that Harris criticized her in the past when she was facing federal charges in 2005.

Kim did 12 months in prison after being convicted on three counts of conspiracy and one count of perjury for lying about her involvement, as well as the involvement of associates, in a 2001 shooting outside of the radio station Hot 97 in Manhattan. Before she started her sentence, BET did a six-part docuseries called Countdown to Lockdown about the rapper’s charges and her last days of freedom. Harris, then the district attorney for San Francisco, shared her opinion on Kim’s decision to lie to police to protect her friends.

“It is much more serious than what is the code among friends or on the street,” Harris said at the time. “What I would like to see is in the way that we’re handling cases like those of Lil’ Kim, we say as a community that we’re not going to glorify a gangster.”

The fan page Lil Kim Source said on Instagram this weekend, “Although she called you a ‘Glorified gangster’ we’re gonna support #bidenharris2020.”

The legendary rapper would respond to Lil Kim Source to give a forgive but she-sure-the-hell-won’t-forget stance.

“right support sis any way because she’s a woman a black woman at that then she will see that her actions and words were coming from a hateful place from inside herself,” she commented in regards to the clip being circulated from the BET doc.

“Seeing this will make her feel stupid and hateful still very happy that they Won period,” she added, using the hashtags “#Change” and “#lovewins.”

Despite the claims people have made online based on the clip, which surfaced last year as Harris ran to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, she was not involved in Kim’s case. The obvious evidence of this is the fact that Harris was the district attorney in San Francisco, Calif., but Kim’s case was tried in Manhattan. She also was saying that that the “no snitch” culture that can be applauded in the community is not something we should accept. Kim actually said something to the same effect when she was sentenced in 2005.

“I testified falsely during the grand jury and at trial,” she said at the time in a statement. “At the time I thought it was the right thing to do, but I now know it was wrong.”

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Kim wasn’t fond of the things Harris had to say about her situation, but not enough to not be happy for the history-making VP.

She celebrated Biden and Harris by posting a picture of the two on Twitter with the caption, “See I told y’all GOD already had it worked out!” she wrote. “Congratulations @joebiden @kamalaharris Jesus was counting them votes! #bidenharris2020”