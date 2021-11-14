MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami is heading to Hollywood.

The City Girls rapper tweeted on Nov. 10 that she will be hitting the big screen soon.

“Just finished my 1st movie yung Miami the actress” she wrote just before teasing some more information about her upcoming role in the film via her Instagram stories. Apparently, Lala Anthony and Superbad star Jonah Hill will appear alongside the rapper in the forthcoming film.

The Jasmine Brand hinted that Yung Miami will reportedly make her on-screen debut in a new Netflix comedy directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Apparently, Jonah Hill helped to co-write the new project and Eddie Murphy will also star in the film. No release date has been given as of yet.

The news comes just a month after the rapper dropped her salacious solo single “Rap Freaks” in October. In the kinky song, Miami raps about getting it in with a few hip-hop titans including Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion. The City Girls star raps in one line that she wouldn’t mind riding The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s face “like a stallion” and alludes to having a threesome with both DaBaby and Lil Baby.

The video is just as sexually suggestive as you would imagine. Miami stuns in a few tight leather outfits and even a gip suit at one point as she’s joined by some sexual deviants who help her to whip and spank a few willing sex slaves. While the video was hot, some people thought Miami’s bars weren’t. Check out the video below and tell us what you think.

