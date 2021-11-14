MadameNoire Featured Video

Two legendary R&B songstresses will enter the Verzuz arena this week!

On Nov. 14, the popular battle series announced via Instagram that Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills would be facing off for a special holiday edition of Verzuz. According to the show’s caption, this night will be exclusively “for the Queens” as the two R&B icons go hit for hit with some of their classic songs throughout the night. The fun all goes down on Nov. 18 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. You can watch online through Verzuz’s website or socials. Alternatively, you can also purchase tickets to see the iconic competition live in person.

The news comes just months after Mills hinted at the possibility of squaring up against the “I Feel for You” crooner during an interview with The Breakfast Club in June.

“We tried. George [Fuller]—who’s Chaka’s manager—and my manager [Amp Harris] reached out to them but they weren’t interested,” she said at the time. “Chaka was interested. We were willing to do it. The Verzuz people weren’t interested. Yeah, they weren’t interested.”

Mills said they initially proposed the idea right after the Xscape and SWV battle but she still didn’t seem too keen on the idea. Moments later her manager, Amp Harris, took to the mic and revealed that there were still plans brewing for a potential battle with Chaka, but Mills still wasn’t feeling it.

“Oh now they wanna do it?” she replied. “I don’t wanna do it.”

Chaka, on the other hand, had someone totally different in mind for her Verzuz debut. The star, who released a special vinyl edition of her classic album Epiphany: The Best of Chaka Khan, Vol 1 back in February, told Essence that she would have loved to challenge Jazmine Sullivan to a battle.

“I would prefer to do something like that with a younger artist, you know?” Khan continued. “People who are multi-dimensional. Not the flat surface of the same people from the same time and era. It needs just a little more dimension. I would consider that.”

The popular entertainment series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beats took off during the height of the pandemic last year when so many people were stuck in the house because of lockdown. The battle series pits the best rappers, singers, and songwriters against one another in a rap battle-style competition as they play or perform their best hits via Instagram, Triller, YouTube, Facebook, and Fire TV. After the showdown, Timbaland and Swizz determine who’s the winner. So far, Verzuz has brought together a bevy of giants in the industry from Brandy and Monica to Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

