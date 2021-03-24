MadameNoire Featured Video

It took a minute for some women to show up on the Verzuz platform. But from the minute they did (Erykah Badu and Jill Scott), it’s been clear that the ladies do indeed run this mutha. From Brandy and Monica to Ms. Patti and Auntie Gladys Knight, the women have offered some of the strongest performances and some of the biggest numbers.

Now, they’re adding more dynamic groups to the fold.

After months of people inquiring and some speculation, LaTocha Scott, one of the members of Xscape, confirmed that they would be going up against another legendary girl group: SWV.

TMZ ran into Scott on the streets of New York City recently where she confirmed the upcoming matchup.

“It’s happening now. Coko bring your vocals baby. Everybody’s been asking about it. When they’re asking and we’re ready. We’re never going down from a battle. It’s great for the culture. It’s going to be epic…We’re all sisters with voices about to make it happen.”

She shared that Kandi, Tiny, and her sister Tamika Scott would go up against Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons.

The battle will take place on May 8.

The showdown was supposed to be a secret as the upcoming act names had been obscured.

What we do know is that on Easter Sunday Earth Wind & Fire will battle The Isley Brothers. Method Man and Redman on April 20, for a “How High” special and then it’s the ladies.

We’re so happy to hear that the good people over at Verzuz were able to make this happen. These ladies certainly deserve their flowers. All the children of the nineties, rejoice.