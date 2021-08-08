MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve been wondering when Missy Elliott plans to grace us with her musical genius in a Verzuz battle, the “Supa Dupa Fly” hip-hop icon recently gave us a hint.

On August 4, a fan highlighted that despite her classics being featured in many of the celebrity Verzuz that have gone done since the series started, Missy has yet to headline one of the musical battles herself. Interestingly, they argued that Missy should get the honor of doing a solo Verzuz since D’Angelo did that very thing back in February, despite it being a shift from the series’ original format.

For the record, when D’Angelo had done his, the genre-bending singer brought out musical guests throughout the performance including Redman, Method Man, and H.E.R. according to Pitchfork.

In her response to the fan, Missy said that although she appreciates all the love and hype people have about her being in a Verzuz, they’re going to have to keep waiting some more before she hits the platform’s stage.

“Aww I am so humbly grateful but I think we will wait later on me,” Elliott said on Twitter. “I just enjoy watching everyone else’s #verzuzbattle[s]. Vibing to all of their classics & what they have done musically for the CULTURE! Respect to all of them.”

Showing some more love by commenting on how the previous night’s battle went between The Lox and Dipset, Missy ended the tweet by referring to the performances of the two groups as “EPIC.”

For now, it seems like won’t see and hear Missy shake things up in a Verzuz anytime soon. Yet and still, nothing can deny that fans will continue to ask and that the star will keep on being praised for her impact in hip-hop.

