MadameNoire Featured Video

Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s recent Verzuz battle was a night of nostalgia filled with laughs, bravado and of course hits on top of hits. Unfortunately, an ugly moment from that night has overshadowed the night’s best moments. During their matchup, Fat Joe threw jabs at former Murder Inc. rapper Vita and singer Lil’ Mo.

“You got all those other dusty b****** out there,” Fat Joe said about Lil’ Mo and Vita. “You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b******.”

Once what he said went viral, the “What’s Luv?” rapper issued an apology via social media.

“Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters,” he wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post.

He also tweeted an apology that read, “Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters.”

During a chat with TMZ, Lil’ Mo said what Fat Joe said was not only disrespectful but triggering due to her struggling with an opioid addiction in the past.

‘We’re not going to play those types of games because you don’t know what anybody else is dealing with,” she said. “I’m glad to say that I am clean. A lot of people were offended. We haven’t shared the stage in almost 20 years so that right there was monumental and really great for me because everybody saw what I [had] been through.”

She said that she didn’t know that Fat Joe had made those comments until her phone began blowing up with texts from people telling that he was going overboard while on stage.

“I don’t want to repeat it because it was so vile and really disappointing and disheartening because I was there to support not only the Verzuz but the artists because this is nostalgic. We get to relive our early 2000s.”

She added that no one woman that was present that night deserved to be “verbally attacked.”

She said even though he apologized via Twitter, she never received a formal in-person apology, which she feels is more appropriate considering that he disrespected her in public. She also commented on Remy Ma chiming in and telling her that Fat Joe didn’t have any ill intentions with his comments.

“I never got a formal apology [nor did] anyone we are speaking of,” Lil’ Mo continued. “And for anybody to join in it’s just like you can’t tell me how I am supposed to feel. I still have triggers. I am healing but I am not all the way there. So it’s actually disappointing and kind of humiliating for people that may be battling addictions.”