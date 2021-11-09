MadameNoire Featured Video

Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival turned into a complete fiasco over the weekend and he is now in legal trouble because of it. Scott and Drake, who was a surprise guest, are now facing 18 lawsuits over the chaotic concert, CNN reported. The lawsuits are stating that the havoc that took place that night have caused serious injuries, emotional distress and also blamed Drake and Scott for inciting the mayhem during their performance.

Drake released a statement via social media sending his condolences to the families who’ve lost loved ones due to the event.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Eight people died at the festival including Mirza Baig, 27, Rodolfo Peña, 23, Laredo Madison Dubiski, 23, Cypress Franco Patiño, 21, Illinois Jacob Jurinke, 20, John Hilgert, 14, Axel Acosta Avila, 21 and Brianna Rodriguez, 16. A nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount, who attended the concert with his father Treston Blount, is also fighting for his life while in a medically induced coma.

Scott, who said he is “devastated” by what happened, had promised to cover all funeral costs for the eight people who died during the festival, TMZ reported. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will also be partnering with BetterHelp to ensure that attendees in need of psychotherapy receive services.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the release from his representative read. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Videos of the tragic night show the concert being overcrowded, the crowd pushing towards the front, people being trampled and medics rushing concertgoers out. There were also reports that someone was injecting people in the audience with drugs.