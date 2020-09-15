Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To Her Second Child Last Week And Already Her Abs Look Like This

If you ever needed a reminder of the benefit of staying in good shape (and the importance of good genes), Teyana Taylor postpartum should be your go-to.

The 29-year-old just delivered her second child, daughter Rue Rose, on Sunday, September 6. A little over a week later, the “Gonna Love Me” singer was seen in an Instagram story alongside her husband, Iman Shumpert, in full mommy mode. She was dressed in a nursing bra and postpartum panties, and still managed to look incredible. And while Shumpert was talking about how he couldn’t wait for the six weeks after delivery to pass, we weren’t paying attention. Instead, we were stuck staring at Taylor’s abs, already poppin’ again.

Taylor announced via music video that she was expecting her second child in June through her music video for “Wake Up Love,” which featured her husband and firstborn, Junie. After delivering on September 6, in the family’s bathroom once again, Shumpert was mesmerized by the fact that his wife managed to get through two kids without stretch marks.

“I searched Teyana body at least 3 times after Rue got here…not one stretch mark…sound the alarm lol,” he wrote.

When people seemed to take issue with his comments, he clarified that he wasn’t bragging, but was genuinely impressed with the way Taylor’s body carries pregnancy.

“There was some confusion in my dms about the ‘stretch mark’ comment. I didn’t say there was something wrong with them. Nor did I mean for that to be a one up,” he said. “I was a 12lb 4 oz baby that my mom had naturally, I m [sic] know what carrying a baby does to a woman’s body…I just was stating it’s impressive that my wife still has none. To those women that do have ‘beauty marks’ from their child, I hope ur man kisses every one of them to thank you for the children you brought into this world. Love is love.”

As for her own thoughts on her body, Taylor joked while promoting her new video “1800-ONE-NITE” that she’s just trying to take her time and heal, even though her husband is counting the days until they can be intimate again.

“I gotta let da cat healllllllllll mannnnn,” she wrote on Instagram. “If I pick up the phone tonight I might rip something lmfao”

Gotta love them.

Check out reactions to Taylor’s insane snapback by hitting the flip: