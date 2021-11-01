A Halloween party hosted by Teyana Taylor ended in gunfire on Oct. 30, after shots rang out during the Hollywood event.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at the Sunset Room when three armed suspects approached a group of women standing outside of the club attempting to rob them. Security at the establishment quickly stepped in to guard one of the women who was reportedly pistol-whipped during the robbery. The guard exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects but both missed their target.

The report notes that bullets flew into several cars parked nearby the scene of the incident. Authorities have not been able to identify the men in question as they fled shortly before police arrived. It’s unclear as to whether any items were stolen from the women during the attempted heist. Officials say the woman who was pistol-whipped refused medical attention after the ambulance arrived at the scene.

The shocking news comes as The Aunties Inc founder gears up for her farewell tour this month. Taylor, whose cranked out hits like “Gonna Love Me” and “Rose In Harlem” is preparing to exit from her fruitful music career.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However, for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer,” the singer wrote on Instagram while promoting The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour on Sept. 22. “Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Remembers The Night She Got Pregnant: “It Was Going Down, I Felt It”