Will Smith has been sharing some super intimate details about his personal life lately, including his sex life with his wifey of over 23 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The megastar, who recently dropped his new memoir Will, shared a few juicy details from the book about the early beginnings of his relationship with the Red Table Talk host, and apparently, the couple used to get down and dirty a lot when they first met.
Oprah Winfrey read an excerpt from Will during a recent interview with the Fresh Prince alum and let’s just say… things got a little steamy.
“We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months,” Winfrey read from the actor’s memoir on her Apple+ series The Oprah Conversation. “I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.”
“Since you’re not dead, we assume you won the competition,” Oprah chuckled after reading the salacious bit, to which Smith laughed and said, “Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah.”
“You know, those early days were spectacular,” he continued. “Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence.” Smith that their genuine conversations are the driving force behind their long and fruitful marriage. “We’re still together, not choking the life out of each other,” he added. “It’s like, the ability to work through issues. I’ve just never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada.”
This definitely isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Will and Jada’s lovemaking. During an interview with GQ back in September, The King Richard actor confirmed that he and Jada mutually agreed to explore sexual relationships outside of their marriage at one point.
“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he explained at the time.
Now, remember Jada’s infamous entanglement with August Alsina? According to Jada, she and Will were separated during the time of her alleged boot knocking with the singer, but maybe their nonmonogamy rule had something to do with it? Interestingly enough, Smith seemingly hinted at possibly having a sneaky link of his own throughout their marriage, but thankfully the couple was able to bounce back.
“The public has a narrative that is impenetrable,” he added. “Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions.”
