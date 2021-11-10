MadameNoire Featured Video

Will Smith has been sharing some super intimate details about his personal life lately, including his sex life with his wifey of over 23 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The megastar, who recently dropped his new memoir Will, shared a few juicy details from the book about the early beginnings of his relationship with the Red Table Talk host, and apparently, the couple used to get down and dirty a lot when they first met.

Oprah Winfrey read an excerpt from Will during a recent interview with the Fresh Prince alum and let’s just say… things got a little steamy.

“We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months,” Winfrey read from the actor’s memoir on her Apple+ series The Oprah Conversation. “I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.”

“Since you’re not dead, we assume you won the competition,” Oprah chuckled after reading the salacious bit, to which Smith laughed and said, “Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah.”