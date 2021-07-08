MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t hold back when having vulnerable conversations on Red Table Talk and on the latest episode, she shared a shocking revelation. She revealed that she was dealing with drug abuse back in the 1990’s. While being very transparent about her past substance abuse, Smith said she was mixing ectasy, wine and weed.

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” she said. “Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”

Smith, who said she didn’t think she was doing drugs she thought were addictive, shared that she crafted that drug cocktail due to a high tolerance and wanting to achieve a longer high.

“Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to — it’ll take me two bottles to get to … Okay, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

The 49-year-old mother of two said she would binge on the weekends, starting on Thursday’s and going hard until Monday morning. After a major health scare while filming The Nutty Professor in 1996, Smith knew she had to step away from the drugs.

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy,” she said. “And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my a** together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

She added, “I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that. People will not believe.”

This isn’t the first time the Girl’s Trip star opened up about past addictions. Back in 2019, Smith shared that she was addicted to porn before.