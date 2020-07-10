“I Just Wanted To Feel Good” Jada Pinkett-Smith Confirms Romantic Relationship With August Alsina

For weeks now, we’ve been wondering where was the truth behind the relationship between Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina. We thought that perhaps this was going to be like any other celebrity scandal, where we would never know the actual truth.

But after Jada said she was bringing herself to the Red Table, because some more healing needed to take place, we realized we were finally going to get it.

Well, today was the day.

Jada was joined by Will as the two discussed August Alsina’s revelation, their marriage, and more.

See what happened.

First, Will cleared up the rumors that one or both of them had denied a sexual relationship between Jada and August.

“One of the reasons why I wanted to come to the table was because the media, the headlines. We specifically never said anything. Any headline that said Jada said or Will said is not true. We’ve specifically never said anything. So coming to the table, it got to the point where you had to say something.”

Before claiming that while this is something she would usually never address, because it’s her personal business and not liking how it came to light. Jada told the story.

“I guess about four and a half years ago, I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his mental state, his health. And from there, you and I were going through a very difficult time. We basically, we broke up.

Will: I was done with your ass.

Jada: Yeah, you kicked me to the curb.

Will: We decided we were going to separate for a period of time. You go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.

Jada: At that point, it was indefinite.

Will: I definitely felt like we could be over.

Jada: Yeah, we were over. From there, as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.

Then Jada addressed August’s claim that Will gave him permission to be with Jada.

Jada: The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself. But what August was probably trying to communicate—because I can see how he would perceive it as permission. Because we were separated amicably. And I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker. Which he’s not.

Will says that she needs to state clearly what happened.

Jada: It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. Now, in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. And luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process in a much different manner. I would definitely say that we did everything we could to get away from one another, only to realize that wasn’t possible.

Will: What do you feel like you were looking for?

Jada: I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to help heal somebody. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency which is another thing I had to learn to break in the cycle: that need to fix and being drawn to people that need help. There’s soemthign about that childhood trauma that feels as though it can be fixed through fixing people versus fixing me. And that process with August showed me that and taught me that.

Will: I feel like I’m that husband that’s with you at the press conference while you tell the world about your transgressions. I love my baby. Ima stand by my baby no matter what.

Jada: I understand how it would look that way or feel that way but I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to confront a lot of emotional immaturity and emotional insecurity. And as I came through and realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable. And I let that be and I haven’t talked to him since.

Will: For me this was years ago.

Jada: It happened so long ago.

Will shared they both worked and therapized their way through it. And Jada said it wasn’t something she felt was ready to be shared and it was strange that August decided to share now.

Will: To be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is critical.

Jada: One of the things I’m deeply grateful for is the fact that we really got to that place of unconditional love.

Will: The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle.

Jada: You got to go through some sh*t to get the answers. You and I, we never, ever, ever thought that we would make it back.

Later, Will said that while it was necessary for their marriage, they don’t want to go through this type of pain any more.

Will: I’ma get you back.

Jada: I think you’ve gotten me back. I think we’re good on that.

Will: That’s probably true.

Both: We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life.

Will: I told you the first year that we were married, I can love you through anything.

Jada: And I didn’t believe you. I didn’t know if you could find the deep capacity to love me.

Will: How am I doing?

Jada: You’re doing f*cking great.

You can watch the full sit down in the video below.