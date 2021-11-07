MadameNoire Featured Video

Will Smith and Janet Hubert are still in a great place just a year after the two former Fresh Prince co-stars publically squashed their beef during the 1990s sitcom’s reunion special last year. Hubert, who played the legendary role of Aunt Viv on the show, told PEOPLE in an interview this week that she’s felt a sense of clarity and peace with Smith after their heart to heart.

“The drain has been snaked,” the 65-year-old actress said, adding that she regularly keeps in contact with Smith.

“We text each other back and forth all the time. As a matter of fact, we have a very good relationship. I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him, because I saw that little boy, that little 21-year-old boy. Had we had an opportunity to talk back then, I think this would have never happened.”

In November 2020 Hubert and Smith hashed out their differences during the HBO Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion. Will, who is gearing up for his debut role as the Williams sisters’ father in King Richard, said he felt threatened by Hubert in his 20’s. The former Julliard alum said she lost everything and that her family even disowned her after rumors began to surface that she was difficult to work with onset–ultimately tarnishing her career.

Hubert previously told the media that during the time of their feud she was experiencing trouble with her marriage and undergoing a massive custody battle. She’s happy that they are finally on good terms now.

“He was in a place, and I was in a place, we were both in a bad place. When you’re both in a bad place and there’s no communication, you have to talk. So it’s been wonderful, it’s been lovely to have him back in my sphere,” Hubert added. Now it appears as though Janet is booked and busy. The star made an appearance in FX’s Pose earlier this year as Aunt Latrice, who is related to the show’s main character Pray Tell played by Billy Porter. Hubert currently has a reoccurring role on the CBS comedy show The Last O.G.

“Work is the best medicine,” the Chicago native said of returning to Hollywood. “Being able to be an artist again, not just an actress, but an artist. … To have it come back to me at such a late age, maybe these are the best years of my life,” she explained. “Now it feels very peaceful.”

