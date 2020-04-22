“You’re A Great Mother”: Trey Songz Reveals Son Noah’s Mom As They Celebrate His First Birthday

Ever since the day crooner Trey Songz revealed that he had fathered a son, an adorable boy named Noah, his fans and people on the Internet in general have been trying to figure out who the mother of the child is. Despite the fact that he would post plenty of pictures of Noah on his Instagram, Trey never exposed the boy’s mother, for good reason. He seemingly wanted to maintain her privacy.

But now that the child has just celebrated his first birthday, Trey is being very open about everything. He started by sharing a heartfelt message to his son on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most,” he wrote. “1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”

He took things a step further by sharing a post on Wednesday that showed love to Noah’s mother, and revealed her to the public. He wrote of the woman, whom he didn’t name or tag, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that!” he wrote. “You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”

In a gallery of images, you can see the child’s mom holding Noah and sharing a moment with him as they smile together. There’s also one family photo with Trey at their quarantine birthday celebration for the 1-year-old. Flip through, below:

Trey shared the photos and the entire post without comments allowed, to still protect his little family from any negativity people might want to spew. Overall, all parties look very happy, especially Noah.

Last May, Trey hinted that he may have welcomed a child after sharing a photo of a baby’s foot and setting the Internet on fire by doing so. Soon after, he put the rumors to rest and shared a photo of Noah resting, confirming that he was indeed a dad.

“My son Noah,” he captioned the image. “We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.”