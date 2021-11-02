MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite being grown, Reginae Carter’s strong resemblance to her mother Toya Johnson still has her followers calling her Toya’s mini-me.

The reality TV star and actress posted a picture of her cute cow-inspired Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 31. The look consisted of bold cow print eyeliner with a pink nose and matching lip, some costume ears, and a cow printed crop top, shorts, tail, stockings and heels.

“Milkin’ you hoezzz🐄 #happyhalloween. Makeup /body paint @makeupbymeilani @racqnoir made everything I have on #goat,” Reginae wrote in the caption.

A few of the star’s followers couldn’t help but point out that even through the makeup and costume, Reginae still looks like a spitting image of her mom. In the comments, users said things like:

“You look just like Toya in this pic,” “Damn I thought you was yo momma,” “Omg you look JUST like your mom in these pics!” and “I thought this was Toya but beautiful as always,”

That same day, Reginae also posted another one of her Halloween looks for this year — a recreation inspired by a promotional photo for Lil Kim’s 1996 album, Hardcore.

Acing the look with her squatted pose, a brown lip, a two-piece leopard print bathing suit and a coat with fur detailing at the bottom, collar and wrists, Reginae tributed Lil Kim by dubbing herself “Lil’ Nae” at the top of the photo in pink cursive font.

See Reginae’s look along with its inspiration down below.

