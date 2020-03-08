Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Megan Thee Stallion’s GPA
Megan Thee Stallion was transparent in one of her recent interviews about how she is doing in college and now she is getting dragged for it. The Houston Hottie, who attends Texas Southern University, admitted to having a 2.7 GPA this semester during her visit to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Morning Show and ever since this revelation Twitter fingers have been in a frenzy. While she was met with harsh criticism many came to her defense.
The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was defended by many who have been to college and understand how hard it is to balance life, work and school. Since Meg is an upcoming superstar who is hitting the stage every other night in different cities, doing interviews, photoshoots, music videos and still expected to meet her academic expectations she has more on her plate than the average college student. Another thing that heavily affected her during her time in school was the deaths of her grandmother and mother who both died last year in March.
“Damn I miss my mama…all we did was crack jokes all day,” she wrote on Instagram after her death. “She is the only person that could make me cry laughing. I be feeling so lost with out her, but I try my best to keep my sh-t on track how she would.”
Despite being able to stay enrolled in school despite her hardships and successful career, fans were still critical of the 25-year-old.
“Meg the Stallion just said she got a 2.7 GPA. Girl is they gon let you even graduate?” wrote one Twitter user.
“Meg’s GPA is 2.7?! No wonder she signed that contract,” one user said referring to the contract that led to her having a legal battle with 1501 Entertainment head Carl Crawford over the release of her new music.
The amount of support and understanding that poured out on social media outweighed the criticism though. Take a look at some of the tweets below.