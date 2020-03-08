Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Megan Thee Stallion’s GPA

Megan Thee Stallion was transparent in one of her recent interviews about how she is doing in college and now she is getting dragged for it. The Houston Hottie, who attends Texas Southern University, admitted to having a 2.7 GPA this semester during her visit to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Morning Show and ever since this revelation Twitter fingers have been in a frenzy. While she was met with harsh criticism many came to her defense.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was defended by many who have been to college and understand how hard it is to balance life, work and school. Since Meg is an upcoming superstar who is hitting the stage every other night in different cities, doing interviews, photoshoots, music videos and still expected to meet her academic expectations she has more on her plate than the average college student. Another thing that heavily affected her during her time in school was the deaths of her grandmother and mother who both died last year in March.

“Damn I miss my mama…all we did was crack jokes all day,” she wrote on Instagram after her death. “She is the only person that could make me cry laughing. I be feeling so lost with out her, but I try my best to keep my sh-t on track how she would.”

Despite being able to stay enrolled in school despite her hardships and successful career, fans were still critical of the 25-year-old.

“Meg the Stallion just said she got a 2.7 GPA. Girl is they gon let you even graduate?” wrote one Twitter user.

“Meg’s GPA is 2.7?! No wonder she signed that contract,” one user said referring to the contract that led to her having a legal battle with 1501 Entertainment head Carl Crawford over the release of her new music.

The amount of support and understanding that poured out on social media outweighed the criticism though. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

Just seen a girl on my TL talking shit because Megan Thee Stallion, a world famous rapper, who could’ve dropped out of school by now, who sells out arenas and does her hw by night, has a 2.7 GPA..I would really like to see you bitches do better since y’all got so much to say — Mia (@Timiaaa_) March 6, 2020

@theestallion I love you sis but your GPA shouldn’t be a 2.7. I’m sure it’s due to your busy schedule but we need to get you an on the road tutor! You work too hard! You don’t have to do it by yourself sis! — Megan Christine (@signedbyMC) March 6, 2020

Why y’all dragging @theestallion for her gpa. Half of y’all didn’t even attend nor graduate college. Let alone be famous why trying to do it. Humble yourselves people. Who the fuck do y’all be thinking y’all are? Lmfao weirdos — TEE.BABIEEE💕⛸ (@LveTee_) March 8, 2020

also we gotta note Megan lost her mom and grandma within a year (I believe). when my dad passed, I got the lowest GPA I’ve ever had the semester after. was 100% ready to drop out. I have lots of respect for @theestallion — aunt viv (@_veevyan) March 7, 2020

So folk want to drag #MeganTheeStallion for a having a 2.7 GPA. Oh really, I want to know how many you all dropped out, graduated thank you Lordy, or never went at all! And a 2.7 is nothing to scoff at. And if you know her story it took a few major changes to finally find… — Afiya The Diva (@afiyathediva) March 8, 2020

Ooooo lord on this good Sunday , why are people dragging @theestallion for having a 2.7 GPA… ! that is PASSING and that’s all that matters!! Most of you NEVER had to work/hustle in life and still had a lower GPA.., TF ! #HOTGIRL pic.twitter.com/1nyz6TJiPY — ⚡️𝐉𝐓 THE 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐋 DUDE📬 (@TrulytheFirst_1) March 8, 2020

This whole Megan Thee Stallion and her GPA situation is STUPID . She’s a college student with a 2.7 GPA while being a headliner and big time figure in the music industry. We should be praising her for even having the courage to want to have a higher education ! #YallJustDumb — bigJoker🃏🖤 (@SLMJaeRock) March 8, 2020

Look I'm not shadin @theestallion because I know what my GPA was in college. We all struggle. And I know there's some Greeks out here who barely made line too so they should reserve the right to remain silent — Eddie Richet (@seeKKandPHInd) March 8, 2020

I know y’all aren’t talking about @theestallion maintaining a 2.7 GPA while doing all that she does and have been through. Take it from someone that worked full-time, part-time, was active on campus and a FULL TIME student. Those grades don’t mean shit. Meg, push forward. — DaShawn Usher (@TheDaysofDae) March 8, 2020