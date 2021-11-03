MadameNoire Featured Video

Things got a little spicy between social media influencer Britanny Renner and DJ Akademiks this week.

The 29-year-old fitness model has been getting hammered with allegations that she seemingly “trapped” the Hornets’ P.J. Washington with their child. The young NBA player and Renner announced they were expecting their baby boy Paul Jamaine Washington III, back in March, however, P.J. was only 20 or 22 during the time of their baby-making.

During her heated sitdown with Akademiks, Renner denied giving birth to the basketball star’s baby to swindle him for his money and slammed haters for insinuating she forced the NBA youngster into having their son, whom they welcomed in May, according to Complex.

“This is what I get so fucking annoyed about is like when do you as men take accountability you are old enough to ride this ride,” Brittany explained. “You want to fuck with me, you want to cum in me, you want to fuck me raw, so why are we babying men who make decisions for themselves… Stop acting like someone had to pull the wool over his eyes.”

Brittany continued on revealing that she met P.J. when she was just 26. She also set heat into naysayers for painting P.J. out to be some sort of “victim.”

“So please stop playing this victim narrative, If you wanted to just fuck me and say, ‘Oh she’s trophy pussy I hit Brittany Renner,’ that’s that. Why did we have a baby? Our baby’s name is Paul Jamaine Washington III,” she added. “Does that sound like an oops baby? Does that sound like someone who has been bamboozled? You asked me to move in with you. You asked me to have your child at 22-years-old. And here we are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner addressed the double standards between men and women when it comes to age gaps in relationships.

Watch the full clip below. Do you think she has a point?

It’s unclear as to when Renner and P.J. first began dating but rumors of their suspected romance began swirling back in February 2019, shortly after welcoming their cute bundle of joy this year, the sexy model and Washington split.

PJ blew the whistle on their breakup back in July after he tweeted and deleted a message claiming that Renner was “faking it all along,” Hip Hop DX notes. Following their split, rumors surfaced that the 2019 NBA draft pick had to cough up nearly $200,000 per month in child support to Renner, but the chatter was all “cap”, according to P.J.’s Twitter post in August.

What’s your take?

