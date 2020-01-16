Future’s Alleged Baby Mother Eliza Reign Hopes Lori Harvey Helps Him Become A “Better Father” To His Kids, Claims He’s “Lazy” In Bed

If you’ve been keeping up with rapper Future and the paternity cases he has on his plate, you know that things have been getting pretty messy. One of the women alleging he is the father of her child and needs to step up and do right by them is Eliza Seraphin, known as Eliza Reign on social media. She is the mother of a baby girl named Reign Wilburn, who is almost nine months. He has claimed that the child is not his and accused her of fraud. Eliza has taken to social media to encourage him to simply take a paternity test, even going as far as to wear a “1-800-Deadbeat” shirt online and claiming that she and three other women were allegedly pregnant by him at the same time.

Yikes.

Looking to set the record straight, Eliza just did her first interview to really explain the nature of her relationship with the “Mask Off” rapper. She told Rah Ali on her OnSite podcast that she met him after helping to book him to perform at a club. She said, “I’m no stranger to him” and that they got along just fine until she had Reign.

“As she put it, she wanted to resolve things before having to “go through the courts, because once it goes through the courts it becomes public information. It gets worse. His comment was basically, ‘It gets worse for you.’ And basically, he was like, ‘I don’t have a baby by you, the courts got a baby by you.'”

His behavior was quite disappointing to her considering that she said before she had her daughter, she and Future, though not boyfriend and girlfriend, got along fine.

“It’s sad because you laid up with me for two plus years and you was raw dogging…but then you f–k around and do all that and say all that,” she said. “Everything was fine. I’m telling you, everything was cool up until once I had the baby. Four months fast forward, he’s been on the run since. So at that point, he forced me to have to do what I have to do. My back was in a corner. No one heard anything from me, nothing from me from when Reign was born to four months when I filed for child support and paternity.”

Looking to lighten up the conversation, and get some tea at the same time, Rah asked Eliza if the relations she had with Future were good. After so many kids and so many women, some can’t help but wonder if he lives up to the hype.

“Do I tell the truth or do I fabricate a little bit?” Eliza said laughing. “Want me to tell the truth? You swear, girl? ‘Cause I ain’t got no filter.”

When asked if it was bad, she said, “No. He’s lazy in bed. He’s a lazy f–k but you’ve got to put it on him. You gotta f–k him. It’s good enough to get by.”

When Rah then tried to pull a microphone out and ask without asking about the rapper’s size down there (thing quickly went left, y’all), Eliza admitted, “it’s fatter.” She attempted to find household items, different bottles to compare it to but gave up.

She was later asked about seeing him with Lori Harvey and if she felt a way. Last time we checked, they were living their best life in Jamaica while her daughter, Reign, is still waiting for her alleged father to take care of his responsibilities.

“I don’t care about that because, like I said, we were homies,” she said. “He would give me advice on businesses and stuff. He was cool. Very charming. But it became a problem once I got pregnant and didn’t want to do what he wanted me to do. But as far as Lori, she’s a confirmed City Girl and I approve. I’m very entertained! When I tell you I’m entertained, I’m entertained. She’s beautiful, she’s definitely a bad b—h and she comes from a good family. I just really hope that she can help him become a better father to his kids and his hidden kids.”

In the end though, Eliza says that despite whatever back and forth they may have, or whomever Future is dating now, she doesn’t hate the man. Instead, she just wants him to do what’s right.

“I don’t hate because me and him was never boyfriend and girlfriend so people be like tagging me and at-ting me on Shaderoom talking about, ‘Eliza punching the air right now.’ I don’t give a damn. He happy, I’m happy. All I care about and all I’m worried about is take care of your responsibility,” she said. “Do what you’re supposed to do and stop dodging these court dates. And literally, I mean all the court dates. I’m not just talking about me, I’m talking about whoever filed for child support, paternity. You’ll cancel a court date and then next thing you know you’re on an island somewhere. Come on now, tighten up.”

Check out her conversation with Rah at the 26-minute mark below: