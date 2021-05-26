MadameNoire Featured Video

Based on a series of recent social media posts, it’s clear that Instagram model Olivia Sky isn’t too happy after Bow Wow — the father of her son Stone Moss — allegedly told her that he thinks she just wants to be famous.

Shared via @its_onsite on Instagram, the account posted an audio clip of Sky where she fierily goes off as she talks about how she’s tried to maintain a level of humbleness and hasn’t aired out her dirty laundry concerning her co-parenting relationship with the rapper in the past. With that in mind, she emphasized that after Bow Wow allegedly said that she wanted to be famous, she’s done being quiet.

“I stay humble, I stay out the way, I get my own money, I f–king focus on myself, I’m the best mom for my baby,” Sky said at the beginning of the clip @its_onsite shared. “And it still don’t be enough for ni–as. [They’ll] still find something to tear you down, still try to find a way to make you think you’re doing something wrong — why are you trying to f–k with me so hard dude? Why are you trying to make this single mom sh*t so f–king hard? This co-parenting sh*t could be so easy but ni–as would rather make it hard and that’s crazy.”

“So let me be the b–ch you want me to be, right now,” she continued. “Let me go to the internet and let them in on the tea and sh*t cause I want to be famous right?”

Defending herself against Bow Wow’s alleged claims that she’s essentially a clout chaser looking for fame, Sky went on to say that she could have previously been cast on Love & Hip Hop but that she declined the offer.

Giving more context to the drama through a series of posts on her Instagram stories, Sky wrote, “@shadmoss think I wanna be FAMOUS. Maybe I should start letting you guys in on some tea then. I’m pretty quiet for a clout chaser? Ni–as don’t know how to react when encountering a real b–ch and it SHOWS hunny. Ni–as rather f–k with your head while u going thru PP than help u get back to yourself because they know your potential and it’s INTIMIDATING. For all my SINGLE MOMS With NO SUPPORT you are alone baby. I’m quiet until it matters my voice will NOT BE SILENCED.”

If you recall, during an interview he’d done in January Bow Wow said that Diddy had influenced his fatherhood journey and taught him how to be a better co-parent. At that time, the rapper had said, “My kids’ moms they can — you see I don’t even like to say ‘baby mamas,’ ‘baby mother.’ My children’s moms, they can call me for anything and I’m going to get it done. They can be out of town, if they’re out in Miami they need something… no matter what it is, if it’s a function going on and they need to get in with their girls, I’m going to set it up. Section’s done. Bang. There it is. And we family.”

Bow Wow also shares a 9-year old daughter, Shai Moss, with dancer and entrepreneur Joie Chavis.