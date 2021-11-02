MadameNoire Featured Video

Mike Hill took to his Instagram DMs recently to address the rumors that he attempted to cheat on wife Cynthia Bailey and has been creeping on her with Twitter user @Alist_xo — who posted alleged “receipts” via social media on Nov. 1, to back up their side of the gossip.

The “receipts” were shared by @theneighborhoodtalk, when a random social media user slid in Mike’s DMs and let him know that he was being “exposed” on Twitter, the sportscaster replied:

“Please don’t believe bs. Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME. Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted.”

Mike assured the fan that he wouldn’t do Cynthia dirty by cheating on her because it would be “dumb” as the conversation went on. He described @Alist_xo as “just someone who hates progress or [someone] I pissed off” amid denying any involvement in the mess.

Moreover, Mike dismissed @Alist_xo claims that the d*ck pic she posted on Twitter as one of her receipts yesterday is a photo of his penis, or that it was sent to her via his Snapchat account.

“I know what I look like,” the sportscaster said frankly.

When the fan mentioned that there are seemingly forces at play trying to ruin Mike and Cynthia’s marriage, Mike additionally shared:

“We’re good. Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use Snap. Only God can separate us.”

Cynthia and Mike started publicly dating in 2018 and were engaged in 2019 before tying the knot late last year on Oct. 10, 2020.

RELATED CONTENT: “RHOA: Cynthia Bailey Needed Her Pandemic Wedding”

On Nov. 1, @Alist_xo claimed Mike tried to cheat on Cynthia with her and that she had the receipts to prove it. According to The Jasmine Brand, she shared various screenshots — including a photo of Mike’s alleged Snapchat account, a screengrab of a flirty Snapchat text exchange between the two, and an explicit photo and video of Mike’s d*ck. Also, she shared supposed proof that the exchange between her and the sportscaster happened “last month” by posting a photo of her phone’s background at the time of the alleged conversations — the cover of Tinashe’s album that dropped in Aug. 2021.

“Y’all ready for the Tea on Mrs Cynthia’s husband[?],” @Alist_xo initially tweeted. “Like and repost when this gets 100 likes I’ll post some receipts.”

“Okay well let’s say this for starters. He has sent me nudes I have videos,” @Alist_xo explained. Then, seemingly describing Mike’s penis, she added, “And no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The nudes I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya.”

“Receipt #7 last month and if you can clearly see background is Tinashe’s new album cover so it was and is this year! Now what else haters,” the woman wrote, accompanied by photos of Snap notifications from Mike’s alleged account over Tinashe’s 333 album cover.

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘He Had An Exit Strategy The Whole Time’: Cynthia Bailey Says Mike Hill Was Scared To Commit Early In Their Relationship”

At one point, @Alist_xo explained her reasoning for dropping this bomb now. She wrote, “So I’m learning Mike Hill cheated one Cynthia the entire time. This is why I wanted to expose him. I hate men who are so easily swayed!”

@Alist_xo even went as far as to claim she has Mike’s home address via the two’s alleged Snapchat connection and the app’s “Snap Map” feature.

RELATED CONTENT: “Mike Hill Says He Used To Watch RHOA With His Ex-Wife And ‘Cynthia Was Our Favorite'”

During their time as cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Mike was open with Cynthia about his history of serial cheating in his past relationships. Still, he seemed committed to changing his ways after becoming romantically involved with Cynthia, and she was candid about trusting that he wouldn’t make the same mistakes.

After starting all the cheating rumors and drama, @Alist_xo has since deleted their Twitter account.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cynthia Bailey Said She Left ‘RHOA’ To Keep Her Marriage Intact”