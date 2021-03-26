MadameNoire Featured Video

What are the odds? Long before becoming a couple, Mike Hill tuned into Real Housewives of Atlanta religiously and was a fan of his now-wife Cynthia Bailey. To make matters even crazier, he watched the series with his ex-wife, Camille, and Bailey was one of her favorite cast members as well.

Hill dropped this revelation during an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“My ex-wife, Camille, turned me on to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and we used to sit there on Sundays and actually watch it together, or we’d even have it on DVR [because] we couldn’t watch it without each other,” he explained. “And what’s crazy about that whole situation is that Cynthia was, like, our favorite. So [that’s] before I even knew about her personally or whatnot.”

“[Cynthia] was our favorite because – taking nothing from the others, of course – we loved what NeNe brought to the table, Phaedra [Parks] and Kandi [Burruss], we enjoyed all of them, don’t get me wrong.”

Hill actually had a least favorite peach holder before entering the Real Housewives universe as a husband.

“I don’t think we were big fans of Kim,” he said. “I don’t know the lady. I’m just saying. I’m just being honest with you.”

Gushing over his wife before she was his lady, Hill continued, “But one person who was always consistent was Cynthia. And we liked the way she carried herself. She was classy, and she still is today, obviously. But yeah, she was our favorite.”

Before marrying the star, Hill was married twice. He told us in an interview in 2019 that infidelity was behind his past marriages coming to an end.

“Infidelity was rampant in my first and second marriage,” he said at the time. “It cost me my second one but there were a bunch of other details involved in that. At the same time, I know who I am now. I know that I’ve grown. I know that I’ve matured. I know that I’m ready to be in a relationship with somebody like Cynthia Bailey and before I wasn’t ready to be married.

Hill and Bailey tied the knot at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia on October 10, 2020. Their larger-than-life nuptials took place in front of 250 guests. Bailey’s RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille were her bridesmaids.

The duo worked diligently to ensure that they could celebrate their love with their nearest and dearest in a responsible way in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to PEOPLE, Bailey revealed that “Everyone has to wash their hands before coming inside and we will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.” The model added, “And everyone must be wearing a mask at all times, it’s not optional.”

She went further detailing the precautions they took explaining, “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.”

She defended the event from criticism after the fact. She told Andy Cohen in January that despite their hefty guest list, “no one tested positive as a result of being at our wedding.”