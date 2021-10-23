MadameNoire Featured Video

Being on reality television can not only be exhausting for the reality star, but it can also be detrimental for their relationships. Cynthia Bailey, who decided to leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons, revealed that one of the reasons she wanted to exit the show was to keep her marriage to Mike Hill in tact.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” the Alabama-bred beauty told Page Six.

She added that the world of reality television is not “the most positive atmosphere” for your family and she learned that when she was married to her first husband, Peter Thomas. She did say that the show didn’t kill her marriage, but it didn’t help it either.

“Honestly, whether we were on the show or not, I don’t think it would have worked out now,” the Seagrams Escapes ambassador added. “Now, let me be very clear, I don’t think being on the show helps your relationship. But if your relationship is not solid or there’s issues you guys are dealing with, those issues are going to play out, whether you [are on] the show or not. So that’s just what it is.”

Bailey added that Hill, who she’s been married to for a year, would’ve been cheering for her whether she wanted to remain on the show or not.

“Mike is supportive either way,” she said “But I think he is very excited for me to to be in on television in other ways, something a little less drama based.”

After Bailey announced that she was making an exit, co-star Porsha Williams said she would also be letting go of her peach.