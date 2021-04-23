MadameNoire Featured Video

Though Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill may be living out their happily ever after in newlywed bliss now, they were not always on the same page in the way that they are now. In an interview with the podcast Outloud with Gianno Caldwell, Bailey shared that Hill came into the relationship equipped with an exit strategy.

“He was trying to get in the door but had an exit strategy the whole time,” said Bailey. “He was afraid to fall, afraid to commit, afraid to be honest … he was just afraid of everything.”

The hot and cold approach didn’t last long as Bailey says she was very sure of what she was looking for when she and Hill met.

“He met me at a point in my life where, not only do I know what I want, I know what I don’t want,” Bailey said. “I just love, I’m a Pisces, I jump all in with both feet … I’m not tryna be halfway in or halfway out. We’re either gonna do this, or we’re not gonna do this!”

Hill says at the end of the day, he was just sorting things out, but writing his book, Open Mike, served as a form of therapy.

“It was just me still figuring it out! I was still going through my process,” he said. “I was sharing some of my stories and my past and my truths with Cynthia,” said Hill. “She was the first woman that really accepted and didn’t judge me for it. As a matter of fact, it brought us closer.”

Fans witnessed the romance between Hill and Bailey blossom during season twelve of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” when Hill proposed to the former supermodel and season thirteen when they actually tied the knot during a star-studded wedding ceremony.