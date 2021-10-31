MadameNoire Featured Video

Candace Owens is standing firm against the COVID-19 vaccine… no surprise there, right?

However, her most recent comments about the life-saving drug has the internet up in arms again. Owens took to Twitter on Oct. 26 where she defended heavyweight boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather, for siding with The Nets’ Kyrie Irving amid his vaccine controversy.

“A slave mind follows the crowd”… Now all of the media dogs are after @FloydMayweather because he has, like me and @KyrieIrving, taken a firm stand against vaccine mandates,” the Fox News correspondent tweeted. “Dear Government: we are not your slaves anymore.”

The Daily Wire podcast host’s comments come following Mayweather’s recent support of Irving, whose basketball career is in limbo currently due to his decision to forgo the vaccine. For Irving, who’s currently under a $136 million 4-year-contract, that decision could be costly. The NBA previously issued vaccine mandates requiring all home players to be vaccinated. This means that Irving will miss out on upcoming games in San Francisco and New York due to the league’s strict policy. He was also barred from participating in HSS training. According to The New York Post, Irving could “lose over $400,000 each game he misses.”

“I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man,” Mayweather said while applauding Irving for his unwavering decision to remain unvaccinated. “A free mind makes his own choices. An enslaved mind follows the crowd. Stand for something, or fall for anything… I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough.”

In a follow-up Tweet, Owens then revealed that she still remains unvaccinated.

“Update: I am still unvaccinated. I survived the greatest psychological fear campaign in human history. I choose to operate at a frequency above fear. I see our media and governments for what they are now: powerless without our incessant fear. The emperors have no clothes,” she wrote.

Twitter-goers slammed the controversial pundit for seemingly “bragging” about her vaccination status.

One user wrote: “This is kind of like bragging that you didn’t wear a seatbelt and got home just fine… That’s great, nobody wants you to crash, but if you do, the best odds of survival are to wear a seatbelt. And so it is with the vaccine.”

While another person commented: “That’s fine, choose to stay that way but be wary of people who are much more susceptible to the virus so mask up and social distance around people you don’t know. Your choices should not result in the deaths of other innocent people who may not have the choice to be un-vaccinated.”

Some people have argued that it’s not right for high-profile stars like Irving and Owens to spread misinformation about the vaccine due to their celebrity status, but what do you think? Are they right for standing firm on their decisions? Tell us down below.

