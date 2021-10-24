MadameNoire Featured Video

Candace Owens is back again in headlines for her unwarranted two cents and this time, Alec Baldwin is the culprit.

The former SNL alum was at the center of an accidental shooting incident that occurred while on the set of the film “Rust.” According to AceShowBiz, the 63-year-old actor fired a prop gun that accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, and injured the movie’s director, Joel Souza.

The conservative pundit let off a few poorly timed and inconsiderate tweets regarding the incident calling Baldwin’s deadly mistake “poetic justice” for his previous criticism of Donald Trump.

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers,” the Fox News commentator wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Oct. 22. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

To add insult to injury, Owens ripped Baldwin to shreds in a follow-up tweet writing:

“Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition,” she clarified. “Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”

Baldwin has been a longtime critic of Donald Trump since his leap into electoral politics in 2016. Last year, the actor who is well known for impersonating the flagrant former prez, went on a Twitter rant about the “moral collapse” of the country due to Trump and his MAGA cronies.

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short-term whims,” Baldwin tweeted at the time. “The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters… as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function.”

The “30 Rock” actor has also compared the former reality TV star to Hitler in previous tweets.

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave. The majority of Americans made the right choice,” Mr. Baldwin wrote in November 2020, according to The Independent. “Trump is a maniac,” he added.

Social media watchdogs slammed Owens following her scathing social media antics. “I’m no Baldwin fan but you need to stop”, wrote one user.

“Is this really the best time for this Candace? Surely consideration to the bereaved should take priority in such a time? Not a left vs right debate?” commented another.

Candace has yet to respond to the backlash, but she did repost a comment about the accidental shooting from Human Events writer Jack Posobiec that read:

“Alec Baldwin was the producer of this film. Things are not looking good for him.”

Baldwin released a statement about the shooting on Twitter. You can read his emotional message down below.

What do you think? Was Candace Owens trippin’ for this?

