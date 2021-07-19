MadameNoire Featured Video

Overly opinionated conservative pundit Candace Owens has struck again and this time the FOX news correspondent has a bone to pick with Chrissy Teigen following her emotional Instagram post last week. The Cravings cookbook author took to social media on July 14, where she wrote a lengthy note citing how her numerous bullying scandals online have negatively impacted her mental health.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter sh*t in real life,” the 34-year-old mother of two explained. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

However, it appears that Owens doesn’t seem to be too sympathetic of the former model’s feelings. The journalist took her unsolicited opinion to Twitter where she caused a whole firestorm of reaction commenting on Teigen’s qualms.

“Cubans are being slaughtered by their government in the streets but did you know that Chrissy Teigen is sad because nobody is paying attention to her on Instagram anymore?” Owens wrote.

Fans of the podcast host instantly poured into her comments section with some laughing with the reporter for criticizing Teigen. “Candace Owned Her,” wrote one user” while another chimed in “why is she famous? I’ve never understood that.” On the other hand, some social media-goers drew similarities between the aspiring chef and Republican supporter, with one person replying:

“So she’s kind of like you, always looking for fken attention.”

Ouch!

Teigen later revealed in her post that she’s learned a thing or two about the ‘cancel club’ adding that she knew social media watchdogs would shred her sincerity apart… which she proved to be right.

“! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously, you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

The backlash comes at a tough time for the wife of John Legend who is also currently mourning the death of her sweet bulldog Pippa who passed away on July 16.

“Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took shit from ANY new dog we brought in,” the star recalled of the precious pup. “Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.” she concluded.

What do you think? Was Candace Owens being a little too harsh with Chrissy?