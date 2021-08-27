MadameNoire Featured Video

A new study released by Johnson & Johnson reveals some promising details that could potentially be used to fight against the highly transmissible Delta Variant.

The pharmaceutical giant’s recent trial shows evidence that giving a booster shot of the company’s vaccine “six months after” the initial inoculation period could increase an individual’s antibody response, Good Morning America reported.

“It appears to be safe, and boosts immune responses substantially,” Virologist, Dr. Dan Barouch of Beth Isreal shared in a statement.

The experiment was conducted on participants who had previously received the vaccine.

“This data will likely be reviewed by federal health authorities in their discussions about recommending boosters,” Barouch said.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Biden administration hoped to roll out booster shots for all Americans by mid-September. At the time, only individuals who were considered immuno-compromised were eligible to receive the life-saving third dose. During a press conference on Aug. 25, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that the organization is preparing to issue booster shots for all “beginning the week of Sept 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Recent Trial Suggests Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Effective Against Delta Variant”

The first round of shots will only be available to people who either received the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine, as Johnson & Johnson is expecting to release the data from their study in the coming weeks. Walensky added that the CDC will notify the public when the J&J booster shot becomes available.

The Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer vaccine calling it a “milestone.”

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D in a statement. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S, ” she added.

No word yet on when J&J and Moderna will be officially approved.