“Holy crap!! I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics,” she wrote on Twitter. “INSANE. I’m banned from making sure I don’t accidentally spread Covid?”

She added: “The public Heath crisis is SO REAL, that they are now banning individuals from COMPLYING with rules to ensure they don’t spread COVID.”

In the email, Aspen Laboratories co-founder Suzanna Lee explained that she was denying Owens service because they “cannot support anyone who pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected,” Lee’s email continued. “It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”

Owens slammed Lee on Twitter saying she “clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community.”

In her public response to Lee, Owens didn’t address the claims about her spreading misinformation and instead fired back at her denying her a COVID-19 test when she is trying to be safe and not spread the virus.

“Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures,” Owens wrote in a statement she posted on Twitter. “Nothing screams ‘I love my local community’ quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus.”

Throughout the pandemic, Owens has used social media to say COVID-19 isn’t that deadly and also speaking out against wearing masks. On Twitter, she once said that the Center for Disease Control has created a document where they discuss “putting high risk people into camps to ‘shield’ low risk people from them.” She has also boasted about not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I still have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and have not demanded that any of my employees get it either,” Owens wrote in a Facebook post. “I am proud that I committed myself to standing firm against the bribery, media propaganda, coercion, celebrity-peer pressure campaign, plus censorship. I made a personal decision for me and my family.”